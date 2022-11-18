SOMERTON -- City council candidates elswhere had to compete in runoffs in this month's general election, but Somerton's mayor and three incumbent council members had the luxury of running unopposed.
Mayor Gerardo Anaya, having no opponent in the August primary election in Somerton, automatically won a new four-year term.
Besides the three incumbents up for re-election, only one other candidate chose to run for a city council seat in the primary. But like Anaya, the incumbents -- Juan Castillo, Miguel Villalpando and Lorena Zendejas -- claimed re-election in the primary by virtue of each having captured more than half the votes cast in the council races.
So on Tuesday, Nov. 15, while candidates for other offices were still waiting for the final returns in their races, the incumbents in Somerton were being sworn into new terms of office.
"It's an honor to again be able to represent the city where I grew up," said Anaya, starting his second term. "I feel happy because there are now two elections in which the people of Somerton elected the same candidates."
Looking ahead over the next four years, Anaya said he wants to see sustained economic growth take place in Somerton. He and other city officials are counting on a high school under construction by the Yuma Union High School District, along with a business center and park the city plans to develop in the same area, to serve as a magnet for residential and commercial growth on Somerton's west side.
"The main challeges are increasing municipal revenues, because we are lagging behind other cities. But now with the high school that is being built, many people who hadn't looked at Somerton before as a place to invest are now calling us," Anaya said. "We are going to continue working on that, on economic development, making it easy for people to come and invest in Somerton."
Castillo, beginning his second term as a councilman, said his goal is to bring a second grocery store to Somerton.
"My priority is the same one I had four years ago, to work with (the city's) economic development (department) to attract a new supermarket to Somerton, to give more options to residents."
Castillo believes he and the incumbents were largely unopposed for re-election because they share residents' same vision for Somerton. "We take into account what teh community wants."
Villalpando said open government and fiscal responsibility continue to be concerns of his.
"My major focus will continue being transparency (at City Hall) and ensuring that spending by the city is done to cover necessities and not luxuries. As for the other (priorities), I won't necessarily focus on what I want to do but rather on what the community wants done."
Villalpando believes City Hall has worked aggressively to promote economic development. The city's purchase years ago of land on Somerton's west side has allowed it, in turn, to offer sites for commercial development that will help the economy.
Villalpando, the longest serving among the newly elected council members, says this will be his last term.
Zendejas this year was elected to a term of office of her own after having been appointed a year ago to fill a vacancy on the council.
"Now that the community has elected me, I feel that the support is more personal, that (residents) have faith in me to do a good job," she said. "The commitment feels different."
She said she shares in the council's desire to promote economic develpment and to promote a good quality of life fo residents.
Somerton's other council members, whose terms expire in two years, are Luis Galindo, Martha Gonzalez and Jesus Roldan.