SOMERTON – The city council has given tentative approval to a plan that would offer incentives to developers for projects that revitalize the city’s historic downtown.
The plan, approved by majority vote Dec. 15, creates three zones in which the city will permit and encourage various commercial, mixed commerical and residential uses, construction of multi-level buildings, and preservation and reuse of existing buildings.
Drawn up by Somerton’s Community Development and Economic Development departments, the plan dubbed the Infill Incentive Overlay District also seeks to preserve neighborhoods of what are defined as historic homes.
One of the zones within the overlay district is the Entertainment District, in which the city would permit primarily commercial activitives along Main Street and along adjacent streets to the north and south of Main.
The city would offer financial incentives for preservation of historic homes and buildings within the Pioneer District, the area north of Spring Street and bounded on the east and west by Somerton and Carlisle avenues.
“In that district there are buildings that date back to 1950,” said Hector Tapia, Somerton’s economic development director. “Among the incentives offered, property owners will receive discounts on permit fees and fees for project reviews.”
The third district, the Heritage District, is located south of Cano Street between Somerton and Cesar Chavez avenues, but takes in part of the city east of Somerton Avenue and north of Main Street.
“This plan is the result of more than two years of work,” Tapia said. “It is a vision for the future of Somerton.”
According to the city documents, 133 of 331 acres in the city’s urban area are vacant and 190 of 800 private lots have been abandoned or have fallen into neglect.
To encourage property owners or developers to rehabilitate buildings and homes within the three districts, the city would offer such incentives as reduced fees for construction permits and plans reviews, as well as would relax development standards and requirements for parking, stormwater retention and green areas.
Owners of property within any of the three districts would also be able to access loans of up to $10,000 that the city has been offering the last two years to businesses along Main Street to upgrade their storefronts.
“Priority is given (in the plan) to the use of trees and (multi-story buildings),” Tapia added, and “and there will probably be buildings where apartments will be on the floor above, and a cafe or restaurant below. It’s going to be exciting to see something that is going to improve the esthetics of the area and the city’s economic development.
“All the cities that have been able to revitalize their downtowns have done it through incentives districts,” he added. “We already have at least two investors interested in coming here when this plan is finally approved.”
Councilmen voting against the plan were Miguel Villalpando and Carlos Gonzalez, both of whom wanted the boundaries of the Entertainment District limited to Main Street.
The council is scheduled to vote on final approval of the plan in January. It would take effect 30 days after that.