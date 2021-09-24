SOMERTON – Carlos Gonzalez has stepped down as a member of the Somerton City Council, saying he wants to devote more time to serving as a high school board member and to other commitments.
Gonzalez has served on the city council since 2013. His resignation took effect Tuesdaay.
Gonzalez was elected in November to a seat on the Yuma Union High School District’s governing board. He began his term on that panel in January.
“I am resigning because I want to dedicate full time to the high school district, where we are dealing with matters relating to six schools with nearly 11,000 students and another (campus) that will be coming to Somerton. That is the way for me to remain involved with my community and with those who elected me to the Somerton school board.”
Gonzalez had been serving on the Somerton Elementary School District’s governing board since 2015. He stepped down from that board in December following his election to the high school board.
Gonzalez announced he was leaving his seat on the city council in a letter to Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya and other council members.
The resignation, he wrote, “was one of the hardest decisions I have had to make, but I sincerely believe that it is in the best interest of my family, of our community and of the students and parents of the school district that I now represent.”
Somerton City Administrator Jerry Cabrera said it will be up to the city council to name someone to fill the remainder of Gonzalez’s term, which expires in 2022.