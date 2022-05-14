SOMERTON – Somerton’s elementary schools will go back to teaching all students in the classroom beginning with the new school year.
Only in the event of a state-declared emergency will the Somerton Elementary School District return to online instruction.
By emergency order of the governor in the spring of 2020, the Somerton district joined all other elementary and high school districts in the state in switching to virtual classes, as the number of cases of COVID-19 mounted in Arizona. But with a drop in that number and the availability of vaccinations since then, most parents in Somerton have opted for having their children return to the classroom.
The Somerton district has a total enrollment of 2,880 students at its five campuses in the current school year, with a yearly average of 40 still choosing virtual learning. At present 24 are opting to take their classes online.
The district’s governing board recently voted to resume in-person instruction for all students in the 2022-23 academic year.
“The digital classroom will not be open unless another state emergency is declared,” Kim Seh, the district’s assistant superintendent, said.
Given that the community is recovering from the pandemic, the district believes it can best serve students’ academic needs in an in-person setting, she added.
“The students who have made the transition to school have made huge academic, social and emotional achievements,” she added. “Our goal is to help our students and the community return stronger and safer than ever.”
The Somerton district began offering the option of in-person instruction in January, nearly a year after it switched to virtual instruction.
Classroom instruction will be the only option for learning beginning in August, when the five existing school and two new schools currently under construction – the Bravie T. Soto and Sun Valley elementary schools – open for the new academic year.