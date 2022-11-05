CAMIONES

The Somerton Elementary School District has been approved for a $2.37 million federal grant to apply toward the purchase of six electric school buses such as this one.

 Photo courtesy of EPA

SOMERTON – Students of Somerton’s elementary schools could be riding between their homes and classes on electric school buses beginning a little more than a year from now.

The Somerton Elementary School District has received a $2.37 million grant from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program.

