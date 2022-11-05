SOMERTON – Students of Somerton’s elementary schools could be riding between their homes and classes on electric school buses beginning a little more than a year from now.
The Somerton Elementary School District has received a $2.37 million grant from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program.
The funds are expected to cover half the cost of purchase of six electric buses, which potentially could arrive in the district during the second half of the 2023-24 school year year, Somerton Superintendent Laura Noel said.
“We will have to put up the other half,” Noel said. “I don’t know if we will be able to do it, at least not all at once,” Noel said. “But this is something that is huge.”
She added, “This is one of the new things on the horizon. I think one of the questions in areas like ours is where you’re going to charge the buses, so the part of the grant that is going to pay for a charging station is an important piece.”
Included in the grant are $146,000 for the purchase and installation of a station to charge the batteries of the electric buses.
The cost of a diesel-powered is about $200,000 while the price tag for an electric bus is nearly $400,000, Noel said.
Maria Villareal, the Somerton district’s transportation director, said the plan is to replace six of the district’s oldest buses with the electric buses.
Apart from helping protect the environment, Villareal said, the buses will save the district the cost of fuel, filters and parts. “We are very excited about that,” she said.
To save on the purchase cost, she added, the district plans to buy 77-passenger buses rather than 84-passenger models.
The Somerton school district is the first in Yuma County to be approved for a grant through the EPA program and potentially could be the first to put electric buses on the road.
“We have to keep up with technology,” Villareal said. “They said that by 2030 or 2035 all vehicles will be electric, so we are happy because we will have a lot of savings not only in fuel, which has gone up a lot, but also savings, in oil, fuel and other parts.”
U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva, an Arizona Democrat whose district includes Somerton, said the funding for the Somerton buses is part of $1 billion allocated through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act to help school districts nationwide make the transition to vehicles with zero emissions.
“In Arizona, we know how critical it is to transition to a clean and sustainable future and this clean energy bus award for Somerton Elementary will help make that possible,” Grijalva said in a news release. “We owe our kids cleaner air, less climate pollution and a healthier learning environment. It is has never been more apparent that the time to move toward clean transportation options is now. I’ll continue to fight for programs that move away from dirty fossil fuels and will make clean and zero emissions the standard, not the exception.”
The Somerton district currently has 22 buses that carry nearly 900 students between their homes and schools. Six of the buses travel to and from San Luis, Ariz., to transport students living in that city.
“Right now if you drive behind a bus, you see smoke, and it will be good to see that reduced,” Noel said. “I don’t know how many miles the buses will travel between charges or how they operate in the heat, but it’s a good idea that we will try out, and I thank Representative Grijalva for doing what he did to help us get this grant.”