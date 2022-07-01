SOMERTON – Adults who want to take English classes through the Somerton Elementary School District will have to get on a waiting list.
The district had available 110 slots for English language learner (ELL) classes slated to begin July 19, but 160 adults signed up. That left 50 to place their names on the list for future classes.
“That had never happened,” said Ricardo Madrid, coordinator of the district’s Adult Education Program. “Before, they would come in and immediately would be registered, and we would have to do more advertising” to promote the classes.
He suspects people who lost employment during the pandemic have decided they need to take the classes to better prepare themselves to compete in the job market. People on the waiting list may wait six to nine months to begin taking the classes, Madrid said.
The classes that begin July 19 will continue through Sept. 22.
The Adult Education also offers classes to help students earn GED high school equivalency certificates, plus classes for those wishing to learn basic computer skills. The classes are all funded by the state and free and open to residents around Yuma County.
Open slots are still available for the GED classes. The classes, open to residents 16 and older, begin July 19 and will take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., for 10 weeks.
The program also offers computer classes on Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. Madrid said those classes teach the fundamentals of computer use, such as use of the internet and e-mail.
The classes are taught on the campus of Somerton Middle School, 1011 N. Somerton Ave.
For more information, people can call (928) 341-6714.