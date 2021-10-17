SOMERTON – City Hall is recruiting candidates to replace Hector Tapia, who recently announced he is stepping down as Somerton’s economic development director to work as a private consultant in the same field.
“I going to leave the city, but I’m not leaving the area,” said Tapia, who has served as economic director since April 2015. “I will continue offering (consulting services) here and outside the county, falling back on my 30 years in planning and economic development.”
Tapia said he will remain with the city for the next several months to bring his successor up to speed on various development projects in the city, including that of the Parkview Commerce Center on the city’s west side and the Yuma Union High School District’s construction of a future Somerton campus.
He said he expects to leave the city by June to begin working as a private consultant to municipal governments and to other agencies and organizations.
The need for consultant services, he said, “are very necessary. Organizations need counseling in the development of projects, processing permits and even with their construction plans,” said Tapia, who previously served in planning and zoning posts in Nogales, Goodyear, Mesa and Tempe.
Tapia said he also hopes to offer his expertise in planning and economic development to cities in Mexico.
During his time in Somerton, Tapia’s work included recruiting a call center of the Arizona Department of Economic Security, completing a redevelopment plan for Somerton’s downtown, and planning for the development of the Parkview Commerce Center on city-owned land.