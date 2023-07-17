SOMERTON – Francisco and Arturo Rosas recently moved into a newly built home. But at the same time they came home.
The house the brothers occupied as children more a half-century ago was rebuilt with a loan that the Housing America Corp. helped them secure from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The home was one of 12 homes built through one of two USDA loan programs and turned over to the new owners in a recent celebration held as part of a local observance of National Homeownership Month.
The Rosas brothers and other members of their family had lived for more than 40 years at State Avenue and Adams Street, until the home fell too far in disrepair for them to afford to renovate.
“I had never expected this,” Francisco Rosas said as the rebuilt home was turned over to his family in the celebration attended by representatives of USDA, Housing America and the city of Somerton.
“This is very different; it is a beautiful house,” he said. “I have lived all my life in Somerton. This is the only property where I and my siblings have lived.”
Over the years, he said, his parents and then their children watched as their neighbors renovated their homes while they lacked funds to improve their own.
“The house started out with one bedroom, but then other rooms were added on. As many as 20 people lived here, and we saw that we always fell behind, that we weren’t able to fix it up, (though) we alway hoped to have money to do it.”
But now, the Rosas brothers said, the new home is part of a legacy that will be handed down to the next generations of the family.
“I arrived here in 1964 at the age of 7,” Arturo Rosas. “This is something my mother wanted to do, and my brother and I tried to do and now we have been able to do it. It’s a dream fulfilled.”
The Rosas family secured financing for their home through the USDA’s Section 502 Direct Loan Program, in which low-income families receive subsidies to pay off their mortgages.
“With this project, with the USDA loan and help from other partners, housing was made accessible for a family that has been here for decades, since the middle of the ‘60s,” said Thomas Ryan, executive director of Housing America Corp., a Somerton-based non-profit organization that helps low- and moderate-income families secure financing to build homes.
In the same celebration in which the Rosas received the keys to their home, 11 other families got the keys to homes they built in the Belleza del Desierto subdivision in San Luis, Ariz., through the USDA Rural Development agency’s mutual self-help program.
In the self-help program, nonprofit organizations such as Housing America help low- and moderate-income families qualify for low-interest loans and grants from the Rural Development agency in return for the families performing most of the labor building one another’s homes.
Among those moving into a self-help home in the San Luis subdivision was Alexandra Tirado.
“This is very emotional,” she said, “and I have done it all for my daughter. What I like about (about the self-help program) is that you value a home more for all the work you have done (to build it). You can say, “I build this house with my own work.’”