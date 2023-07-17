VIVIENDA 1 (copy) (copy)
Thomas Ryan (second from left), executive director of Housing America Corp., celebrates the completion of the Rosas family’s home in Somerton with Arturo Rosas (left) and his brother Francisco (third from left).

 PHOTO BY CESAR NEYOY/BAJO EL SOL

SOMERTON – Francisco and Arturo Rosas recently moved into a newly built home. But at the same time they came home.

The house the brothers occupied as children more a half-century ago was rebuilt with a loan that the Housing America Corp. helped them secure from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

