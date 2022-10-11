Somerton’s city finance director and city attorney are stepping down, bringing to six the number of high-ranking officials to depart City Hall this year.
Czarina Gallegos, the finance director since 2019, is leaving her post Oct. 21, The last day for Jorge Lozano, who has served either as city attorney or a legal advisor to the city since 2016, is Oct. 14.
Neither Gallegos nor Lozano were immediately available for comment, but Acting City Administrator Carmen Juarez said Gallegos is resigning for personal reasons while Lozano plans to dedicate himself to a full-time private practice of law.
“Both of them are leaving on good terms,” Juarez said. “We can’t stop them if they want to look for better professional opportunities or better salaries. The city has a limited budget and many times we can’t compete with what is offered to them in other places.”
Juarez herself is filling a position recently vacated with the retirement of City Administrator Jerry Cabrera. Besides him, Somerton Cocopah Fire Chief Paul DeAnda has retired and Parks and Recreation Director Jesus Meza and Public Works Director Samuel Palacios resigned their positions.
Mayor Gerardo Anaya said the exits do not reflect a sense of discontent at City Hall.
“It’s a combination of everything. Some of them are leaving for more money, others for personal reasons, others want to retire, and others had problems with performance. It is a combination of things.”
He added; “We are not chasing away anyone. It’s the same thing that’s being seen in other cities. All have interim administrators or department heads, and Somerton is not alone in that.”
The city recently interviewed finalists for the administrator post, and Anaya said the council could vote to approve a contract with one of the candidates as soon as this month.
He said the council will then turn its attention to filling the posts of public works and parks and recreation director and fire chief.
The city has already begun recruiting candidates for finance director and will soon begin advertising for a city attorney.