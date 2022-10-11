Somerton’s city finance director and city attorney are stepping down, bringing to six the number of high-ranking officials to depart City Hall this year.

Czarina Gallegos, the finance director since 2019, is leaving her post Oct. 21, The last day for Jorge Lozano, who has served either as city attorney or a legal advisor to the city since 2016, is Oct. 14.

