SOMERTON – A $450,000 grant from a state agency will allow Somerton to provide water service for future development on the west side of the city.
The Somerton City Council voted recently to formally accept the loan from the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority, of which the city will only have to pay back $250,000.
The loan will pay for installation of water lines and valves and fire hydrants an area south of Main Street and west of Cesar Chavez Avenue.
Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya said the expansion of the city water system is needed to serve future residential growth there, but initially will provide service to the planned Parkview Commercial Center and the campus soon to be built by the Yuma Union High School District. The commercial center and high school will be located on the north side of Main, west of Cesar Chavez.
Somerton qualified for the waiver of part of the loan from the state agency because it is classified as both a low-income area and because it falls under the definition of a colonia, a U.S. border community in need of basic public services.
Anaya said the city will end up paying its reduced portion over 30 years using revenue from impact fees charged for future development on the west side.
The mayor said the loan was the best option available for financing the project, since a recent increase in the water rate the city charges consumer has not yet raised enough pay for the work.
In 2019, the City Council raised water and sewer rates to cover the full cost of providing those services to residents. Previously, the city subsidized the cost of the services with money from its general fund.
“From 2008 to 2018, the water rates were not adjusted and so we are still low in revenue. If that had been done, perhaps we wouldn’t be asking for this loan,” the mayor said.
City officials hope to begin installation of the water system before or simultaneously with groundbreaking for construction of the high school in the fall.
The loan was the second of two secured by the city from WIFA. Earlier this year, the city got a $1.95 million loan to expand the sewage system to serve the west side. Of that amount, WIFA will waive $500,000.