SOMERTON – The city of Somerton is swapping out aging vehicles in the Public Works Department’s vehicle fleet.
The city recently received delivery of a trash collection truck, the last of fourth vehicles purchased at a total price of nearly $1.3 million.
Beside the trash truck, the city has acquired a new street sweeper, a heavy truck for hauling away solid waste from the wastewater plant, and a suction truck used for clearing sewer lines.
“We had not purchased these types of vehicles for various years,” said Samuel Palacios, the city’s outgoing public works director. “The last truck we purchased was in 2015 and before that in 2008. These are specialized vehicles, so they are very expensive, but they are very necessary for providing services.”
The trash truck, which needed calibrations before being placed in service, was purchased for $362,000 and will replace a 2005 model truck.
With the new truck added to the lineup the city will continue to use a trash pickup truck from 2015 and will still a third truck to be able to make scheduled twice-a-week collection rounds around Somerton, Palacios said.
The new street sweeper, purchased for $282,000, replaces an existing sweeper. The new one, along with another existing sweeper, will allow the city to make more frequent cleaning rounds on Somerton streets, Palacios said.
The new heavy load truck cost the city $148,000, while the suction truck cost $453,000.
Palacios said the purchases were financed with funds in this year’s and last year’s budgets of the city.