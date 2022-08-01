CAMIONES (copy)

The city of Somerton recently purchased a trash collection truck and three other vehicles to upgrade the Public Works Department’s vehicle fleet.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF CITY OF SOMERTON

SOMERTON – The city of Somerton is swapping out aging vehicles in the Public Works Department’s vehicle fleet.

The city recently received delivery of a trash collection truck, the last of fourth vehicles purchased at a total price of nearly $1.3 million.

