SOMERTON – A loan from a state agency will allow Somerton to expand its sewage treatment system to serve future development on the city’s west side.
The Somerton City Council recently approved an agreement for a loan of $1.95 million from the state’s Water Infrastructure Finance Authority for design and construction of a sewage lift station and utility lines.
The loan is for $1.95 million, although $500,000 of the principle is slated to be forgiven by WIFA. Thanks to grant funds provided by the Environmental Protection Agency, WIFA can forgive a portion of loan repayments for cities that qualify as economically disadvantaged.
The city will use revenue from impact fees charged new developments in Somerton to pay the balance of the loan over 20 years.
Mayor Gerardo Anaya said the loan offered by WIFA was one of several options eyed by the city.
“We were looking at how we could finance this proyect and this one is the best way we found, because they are going to forgive part of the loan. So part of it will be like a grant that we don’t have to repay.”
WIFA has provided funding for various water and sewer improvement projects in Somerton dating back to 2001.
Somerton City Administrator Jerry Cabrera said money from the loan will become available in April and that the city will seek bids from contractors wanting to do the work.
The project will serve areas west of Cesar Chavez Avenue and north and south of Main Street. A future high school is slated to be built northwest of Cesar Chavez and Main Street, in the same area where the city is trying to attract future commercial and residential development.
The project consists of construction of a lift station that will pump wastewater through underground lines along Main Street to the city’s sewage treatment plant.
Cabrera said the city is hoping for the work to begin in May and completed within eight months.