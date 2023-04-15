SOMERTON – This city’s chapter of the Knights of Columbus will host a cornhole tournament April 22 to raise money for scholarships for area high school and college students to pay for their continuing education.
And Somerton Council 1729 of the Knights is recruiting teams to take part in the tournament slated to begin 10 a.m. that day at the Somerton Cultural Center, 239 E. Canal St.
“Our goal is to continue helping local high school and college students,” said Knights of Columbus member Agustin Tumbaga. “With last year’s tournament, we are able to help six youths, and we hope that that continues to grow to benefit more students.”
The cost for teams to sign up for the tournament is $25 per player.
Businesses also can provide financial sponsorships in return for receiving advertising as part of the tournament. Sponsorships are in the amounts of $75, $125, $175 and $250.
Tumbaga said the Knights of Columbus Somerton Council formed nearly three years ago and started out raising funds for Immaculate Mary Heart Church in Somerton. A year ago it began raising funds for scholarships.
“Our scholarships are flexible, (in the amount of) $500, which the students can spend on any needs. They don’t have to be for books or tuition. At times they have other expenses that are pressing.”
Awards will be handed out to winning teams in the cornhole tournament. Food and drink will be available for purchase by spectators.
For more information about the tournament, call Tumbaga at 928-920-4234; Juan Marin, 928-920-4542, or Esteban Flores, 928-919-4932.