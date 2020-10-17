SOMERTON – Somerton’s investment in solar power has failed to produce the expected returns, with continuing technical problems limiting the amount of power generated for city buildings for the past six years.
In 2012, the city installed solar panels at its water and sewage treatment plants and at its public safety building with the goal of reducing the city’s electrical bill.
But in a recent report to the Somerton City Council, a consultant to the city, Jesus Corona, said energy production is limited by failures in the tracking systems of many of the panels that prevent them from following the sun’s course throughout the day. Moreover, he said, the efficiency of the panels is further hampered by programming or communication failures in the systems.
None of the 17 series of solar panels at the water plant are tracking the sun, he said, while at the sewer plant, some of the panels are following the sun, but none are producing energy.
At the public safety building, which houses the police and fire departments, seven of the nine solar panel series are not properly working, he said.
“The systems have to track the sun consistently, with a minimum margin of error, for there to be production,” Corona said. “The problem is that for more the two years, they haven’t been given maintenance.”
Somerton secured a state loan plus credits from the Environmental Protection Agency for a $2.2 million green project that city officials expected would reduce city’s electrical bill and, in so doing, help contain the water and sewer rates it charged residents. The city planned to apply the savings toward paying off the loan.
GreenVolts, a California firm, was contracted by the city to install the arrays of solar panels and maintain the tracking systems. But the company shut its doors months after the installation, and the panels began falling out of alignment, causing a drop in energy output first noted by the city in 2014.
Following Corona’s presentation, City Councilman Luis Galindo asked the city staff to provide a report on the overall output of the panels, the amount in electricity costs they have saved the city, and the cost to repair them.
“I was here (on the council) when GreenVolts came in,” Galindo said. “Back then it was a great idea. We were happy that we were going to be producing electricity and saving a lot of money. But now I’m among those who think that if it’s not working, it’s time to look for something better.”
A report done for the city in 2014 indicated that the panels were saving $89,909 annually, far short of the projected $216,000.
At the time his contract with city ends in December, Corona is scheduled to present a report on the system’s productivity and the estimated cost to upgrade the panels.