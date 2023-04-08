SOMERTON – Yolanda Valenzuela-Torok, a former justice of the peace pro tem for Yuma County, is the new municipal judge of Somerton.
The city recently selected her from among four candidates to succeed Manuel Figueroa, who retired in February after 31 years as city judge.
At a recent Somerton City Council session, Figueroa swore in his successor.
“This is an honor for me,” Valenzuela-Torok said. “I know that I have a high responsibility to continue the work that Judge Figueroa has done in this city.
“I am excited to be part of the growth of Somerton,” she added, “and I am ready to work for a court in which I hadn’t worked before.”
Valenzuela-Torok previously retired in 2017 after serving 11 years as justice of the peace pro tem in Precinct 1.
A graduate of Northern Arizona University with a degree in sociology with emphasis in corrections, she previously worked in the juvenile court system in Coconino Court and in Yuma County’s Adult Probation Department.
She also was a certified court interpreter fluent in Spanish as well as English.
Valenzuela-Torok said she hopes to use her new post to educate the public about the law, particularly young people.
“I’m in favor of that, it’s something that is very important. A segment I want to reach are youth. They are a generation that if you educate them and if you give them the information they need, they will make things better.
“In cities like Somerton and San Luis, really the population is made up of the newer generations, and if you reach out to them and provide them programs, they can do many things.”