Yolanda Valenzuela-Torok is sworn in as Somerton’s new municipal judge by her predecessor, Manuel Figueroa.

 PHOTO BY CESAR NEYOY/BAJO EL SOL

SOMERTON – Yolanda Valenzuela-Torok, a former justice of the peace pro tem for Yuma County, is the new municipal judge of Somerton.

The city recently selected her from among four candidates to succeed Manuel Figueroa, who retired in February after 31 years as city judge.

