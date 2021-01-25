SOMERTON – Two Yuma engineering firms have received contracts with this city for separate design projects, one to replace underground water lines in a residential area and the other to repave State Avenue.
The Somerton City Council recently picked James Davey and Associates among bidders for the project to replace aging asbestos water lines in the Somerton Heights subdivision with PVC lines. The subdivision is bounded by Eucalyptuc and Orchid Streets and Union and Congress avenues.
The city will pay the firm $44,585 for design work.
The council, meanwhile, awarded Nicklaus Engineering a $53,844 contract to do the design for State Avenue reconstruction.
That project will consists not only of replacing damaged asphalt, but building new sidewalks, sidewalk ramps for the disabled, curbs and a storm drainage system.
The city plans to apply for grants from the state’s share of Community Development Block Grant funding to pay for all or part both of both projects.
The projects are slated in two of the city’s older neighborhoods where prior improvement projects have been undertaken by the city in recent years.
Councilman Miguel Villalpando asked that the State Avenue design take into account concerns of residents who want to preserve green areas they’ve started along the roadway.
“There are families on State Avenue who have invested a lot in their trees and gardens,” he said. “I would like to see the design before it is approved.”
Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya agreed, saying residents should be given the chance to comment on the project before design work begins.