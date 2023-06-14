SOMERTON – Somerton is counting on federal funding becoming available in the future for a sewer project that could open the city’s northeast side to residential development.
The Somerton City Council recently approved a contract with James Davey and Associates for $60,950 to design a sewer pump station and sewer line to serve the area bounded by Jefferson and County 15th streets and Somerton Avenue and the Avenue E alignment.
Mayor Gerardo Anaya said he and Somerton officials who attended a recent conference in Washington, D.C. were made aware that funding will become available through a federal grants program for municipal infrastructure projects.
The city wants the design work done by the Yuma engineering firm so that it is ready to begin construction once it gets funding through the program, said Carmen Juarez, Somerton’s assistant city administrator.
The area that would be served by the pump station is zoned for agricultural use, but Anaya said at least two housing developers have expressed interest in developing there. More residents, in turn, will help the local economy, he said.
“Our residents are asking for more businesses, a new supermarket, and one of the things investors are looking at is the size of the population,” he said. “We have to grow by about another 5,000 residents so that more businesses begin to look at Somerton.”
While the federal government plans to make funds available for urban infrastructure projects, he added, the funding will go for those projects that are ready to begin.
The estimated cost of the pump station and lines is $1.5 million, Anaya said, but the city will have a precise figure once the design is completed.