SOMERTON – Somerton is counting on federal funding becoming available in the future for a sewer project that could open the city’s northeast side to residential development.

The Somerton City Council recently approved a contract with James Davey and Associates for $60,950 to design a sewer pump station and sewer line to serve the area bounded by Jefferson and County 15th streets and Somerton Avenue and the Avenue E alignment.

