TAMALE FEST 1 (copy)

A vendor in last year’s Somerton Tamale Festival serves customers. The festival resumes Saturday at 11 a.m. on Main Street in Somerton.

 FILE PHOTO

SOMERTON – Saturday’s Tamale Festival isn’t all about tamales.

Yes, the public will have its choice from a wide variety of tamales served by an expected 40 vendors, but the 15th annual event organized by the El Diablito Club will also feature live music performed by bands from the area and the region.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you