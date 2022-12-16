SOMERTON – Saturday’s Tamale Festival isn’t all about tamales.
Yes, the public will have its choice from a wide variety of tamales served by an expected 40 vendors, but the 15th annual event organized by the El Diablito Club will also feature live music performed by bands from the area and the region.
The Somerton Tamale Festival will take place from 11 a.m. to midnight in an open-air gathering on Somerton’s Main Street.
El Diablito Club, made up of Yuma County residents who are alumni of Arizona State University, stages the event in part to raise funds for scholarships for area students to attend ASU.
For the first time in the festival’s history, a $1 admission fee will be charged to visitors to raise the scholarship money.
“We decided to do it because we wanted to avoid having to raise the prices of tamales sold at the (vendor) booths, and to be able to increase security during the event, to better monitor activity and who comes and goes from (the) area” said Jose “Pepe” Moreno, vice president of the club.
“Ultimately it will facilitate things for the public because now they won’t have to form lines to get tickets to buy tamales,” he added. “All they have to do is come ready with their dollar and then go directly to the booths.”
Live music performances are slated to begin at 11:30 and will take place till the end of the festival on two stages set up on either end of Main Street.,
Closing the performances will be El Grupo Laberinto, a Sonora band that performs in the banda genre of Mexican music. Formed in 1987, it has recorded 39 albums and has performed internationally.
Yuma-area bands also performing Saturday are the Yuma Jazz Company, Side Hustle, Big Boss Band and the Gwynn Sisters. Immediately preceding El Grupo Laberinto will be Bobby McClendon, a Yuma native who now is a country artist based in Nashville, and Alex Inda, a singer in the banda genre.
As in past years, the festival’s program will include a tamale-eating competition open to the public, and best tamale honors will be awarded to vendors chosen by judges.
Most recently, the festival raised $28,000 in scholarship funds that were divided among 14 students from the area to cover their costs to attend ASU.
In past year’s a portion of the vendors’ tamale sales went for scholarships. Saturday’s admission ticket sales will fund the next round of scholarships.