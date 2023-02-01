SOMERTON – People not only can gets laughs from animal antics and pet tricks Saturday, they can get get their dogs vaccinated, microchipped and licensed at Somerton’s Petpalooza festival.
Council Avenue Park, 801 Council Ave., will be the site for the annual event that pays tribute to residents furry and feathered friends.
The festival takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and admission is free.
The Humane Society of Yuma will provide low-cost vaccines to protect dogs against rabies, parvovirus, bordetella and even rattlesnake venom. Vaccines will cost between $20 and $27, depending on which ones people choose.
HSOY also will offer microchip placement for those who want it to be able to find a loose pet.
Also offered by the Humane Society will be dog licensing. License fees are $20 for neutered or sterilized dogs and $50 for unaltered canines.
“We are inviting residents of Somerton, San Luis and Yuma to the festival to take advantage of those services,” said Brissa Garcia, special events coordinator for the city of Somerton, host of the event.
As in the past, the festival features pet contests beginning at 10:30 a.m. They include best costumed pet contest, pet talent competition, best pet trick contest and, new this year, Best Looking Doodle competition.
Among the most popular events are the chihuahua races. The owner of the winning dog will receive a year’s supply of dog food.
Vendors offering a variety of products and services for pet will also be at the event and available to the public.
For more information about Petpalooza, call Garcia at 928-655-0247.