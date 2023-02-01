PETPALOOZA 1 (copy)

Seen here is a competitor in the pet costume contest held during last year’s Petpalooza festival in Somerton. The event takes place again Saturday.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF CITY OF SOMERTON

SOMERTON – People not only can gets laughs from animal antics and pet tricks Saturday, they can get get their dogs vaccinated, microchipped and licensed at Somerton’s Petpalooza festival.

Council Avenue Park, 801 Council Ave., will be the site for the annual event that pays tribute to residents furry and feathered friends.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you