SOMERTON – Somerton will kick off a new event next month to promote the area’s restaurants and food industry.
The inaugural Somerton Food Festival will take place March 18 as part of activities of Somerton Greater Day. Greater Days celebrates the founding of Somerton and this year will mark the 105th anniversary of cityhood.
The festival will bring together restaurants and food vendors to serve the public at Council Avenue Park, 801 Council Ave., from 5 to 11 p.m.
“We are inviting businesses from Somerton around the county” to take part, said Brissa Garcia, the city’s special events coordinator. “It’s a good opportunity for them to promote themselves and gain more followers. And for the city (it’s an opportunity) to support the businesses and attract more visitors.”
The city is accepting applications from restaurants and eateries in and outside Somerton who want to have booths for the event.
The city will charge a fee of $25 to Somerton restaurants and vendors for booths. Restaurants and vendors from outside the city will be charged $50, which includes the cost of a one-day business license.
“The mayor and city council want the businesses to prosper and for businesses from outside the city to participate and, who knows, (eventually) come and establish themselves in Somerton.”
Participating restaurants and vendors can also compete among themselves for awards to be given out for the best ribs, best taco, best sweets and desserts and best street food. The winner in each category will take home $500 in prize money.
The festival will follow the Somerton Greater Days Parade, scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Cesar Chavez Avenue and proceed east on Main Street to State Avenue.
Garcia said the city is inviting schools, nonprofit agencies and clubs and other organizations from around the area to take part in the parade.
While this year’s food festival is tied into Greater Days, it will become its own event in future years, Garcia said.
For more information about the festival or Somerton Greater Days, call Garcia at 928-722-7394 or 928-655-0247, or e-mail her at brissagarcia@somertonaz.gov.