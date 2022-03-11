SOMERTON – Developers of future residential, commercial and industrial projects will see an increase in certain impact fees, but will also pay less in such fees charged for sewage and water service.
By unanimous vote, the Somerton City Council recently approved a resolution governing impact fees charged new developments to fund public safety, street work, parks and recreation program, and hookups to water and sewer service.
Impact fees are charged by cities to developers to help cover the cost of providing municipal services to newly developed residential, commercial and industrial property.
“These fees are not paid by those who already live in the city or by businesses that are already here,” Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya said. “They are fees for growth and are well regulated by the state in the sense that they can only be used for (new growth).”
The fees, which take effect May 16, include an increase fee of $448 for individual family housing, from $3,121 to $3,569, to cover the cost of parks and recreation, public security and street work.
For multi-family housing, the impact fee charged developers will increase $303, from $2,255 to $2,558.
The amounts of fee increases charged commercial and industrial developers will depend on the square footage of the projects they build.
Impact fees charged for water and sewer service charged new developments will drop between $1,943 and $16,682, depending on how much water they consume or how much sewage they discharge.
Samuel Palacios, the city’s public works director, said the city was able to reduce impact fees for water and sewer service because the cost of expanding those services have been less costly than other municipal services.