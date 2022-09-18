ADMINISTRADOR (copy)
Somerton City Council members (from left) Miguel Villalpando, Mayor Gerardo Anaya, Juan Castillo and Martha Garcia are interviewing applicants for the post of city administrator.

 FILE PHOTO

SOMERTON – The Somerton City Council has interviewed five candidates for the post of city administrator and will have follow-up interviews with some of those finalists.

Nearly 40 candidates submitted applications for the post, of whom the council selected seven for interviews, Mayor Gerardo Anaya said. Two of the seven later chose not to be interviewed.

