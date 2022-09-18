SOMERTON – The Somerton City Council has interviewed five candidates for the post of city administrator and will have follow-up interviews with some of those finalists.
Nearly 40 candidates submitted applications for the post, of whom the council selected seven for interviews, Mayor Gerardo Anaya said. Two of the seven later chose not to be interviewed.
Among the five recently interviewed were former San Luis City Administrator Tadeo De La Hoya and Louie Galaviz, currently the acting city administrator in San Luis. Galaviz is a former parks and recreation director for Somerton.
The city administrator’s post opened last month with the retirement of Jerry Cabrera. Anaya said the council can take its time recruiting and appointing Cabrera’s successor because the post is being filled capably on a temporary basis by Carmen Juarez, Somerton’s community development director.
The city administrator’s job is one of four administrative posts at City Hall that are vacant.
Anaya said the city is currently arranging interviews of applicants for public works director and parks and recreation director. Those positions respectively were held by Samuel Palacios and Jesus Meza, both of whom stepped down to pursue other opportunities.
Paul De Anda recently retired as chief of the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department. The city continues to accept applications for that post, with interviews of candidates yet to be scheduled.