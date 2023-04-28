SOMERTON – Juan Manuel Guerrero, the justice of the peace for south Yuma County, could face one or more charges after a blood-alcohol test showed he was driving under the influence when he was stopped by Somerton police earlier this month.
Guerrero, judge for Precinct 2, was stopped April 4 shortly before 2 a.m. after he was seen driving 40 mph in a 25-mph zone on Bingham Avenue near Crane Street, according to a Somerton Police Department report.
The police officer noted a strong odor of alcohol coming from Guerrero and that the judge had difficulty touching toe to heel in a field sobriety test, the report said.
Guerrero refused to submit to a breathalyzer test, the report said, prompting police to seek a search warrant from Somerton Municipal Judge Yolanda Torok in order to take a blood sample. Torok granted the request, and a sample was taken from Guerrero at Yuma Regional Medical Center about four hours after the traffic stop.
An analysis by the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s lab showed this week that the judge had a blood-alcohol content of 0.146 grams, equivalent to 0.146% alcohol level, according to police. The state’s legal limit is 0.08 grams or 0.08%.
Somerton Police Chief Araceli Juarez said this week the police incident report and the results of the blood test have been turned over to the city prosecutor.
Guerrero declined to comment on the case, and his attorney, Michael Donovan of Yuma, did not respond to a request for comment.
Guerrero told the officer who stopped him he was returning home with his wife after the couple celebrated an anniversary at Cocopah Casino, the police report said.
“Once Officer Vargas began the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, I observed Guerrero loose [sic] balance, raise his arms to one side and stumble to the side as he attempted to perform the first test, the Walk and Turn,” police Sgt. Zaira Barrientos said in the report.
“When Guerrero was transported from Bingham Avenue and Crane St. to the Somerton Police Department, while he was located in the rear seat of the patrol vehicle, I could smell a strong odor of alcoholic beverage,” Barrientos wrote.
Guerrero was handcuffed shortly after 2 a.m. and placed in a cell at the Somerton police station at about 3 a.m., pending the blood test, according to the report.
Guerrero has served since 2015 in the elected position of justice of the peace in Precinct II, which covers Somerton, Gadsden and San Luis, Ariz.