SOMERTON – Juan Manuel Guerrero, the justice of the peace for south Yuma County, could face one or more charges after a blood-alcohol test showed he was driving under the influence when he was stopped by Somerton police earlier this month.

Guerrero, judge for Precinct 2, was stopped April 4 shortly before 2 a.m. after he was seen driving 40 mph in a 25-mph zone on Bingham Avenue near Crane Street, according to a Somerton Police Department report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you