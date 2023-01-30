FIGUEROA (copy)
Manuel Figueroa is retiring after a nearly four-decade career as a municipal judge, first in San Luis, Ariz., and then in Somerton. 

 PHOTO BY CESAR NEYOY/BAJO EL SOL

SOMERTON – Manny Figueroa will conclude a nearly four-decade career as a municipal judge on Feb. 10 when he retires.

Figueroa, who has served longer than any sitting judge in Yuma County, has served the past 31 years as Somerton’s municipal judge, after having previously been the city judge in San Luis, Ariz.

