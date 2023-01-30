SOMERTON – Manny Figueroa will conclude a nearly four-decade career as a municipal judge on Feb. 10 when he retires.
Figueroa, who has served longer than any sitting judge in Yuma County, has served the past 31 years as Somerton’s municipal judge, after having previously been the city judge in San Luis, Ariz.
“I have decided to retire,” Figueroa said. “While I have another year and a half on my contract, the situation is that now is right time to do it.”
Figueroa began his career in April 1984 when he was appointed municipal judge in San Luis, a position he sought at the urging of then-San Luis City Councilman Tony Reyes.
In 1992, he was named municipal judge in Somerton and was reappointed to the position in the following years.
“As a judge, you have to be re-evaluated by each city council to have your contract renewed. They evaluated me every four years, and I imagine that they liked my performance, otherwise I wouldn’t still be here.
“I believe that I did a good job. I represented justice well and at the same time I looked out for the rights of our community.”
Figueroa, who also served simultaneously for four terms as Somerton justice of the peace, said the challenges faced by the court system have evolved over time, owing to factors such as substance abuse that led to more serious crime.
And, he said, there is less respect for courts today.
“A lot has changed with addiction and the attitudes of defendants. For example in the 1980s and ‘90s, (substance abusers) admitted their addictions and that they had to steal to sustain them. Now young (abusers) never admit they have a problem, nor that they did anything wrong. They blame the whole world – their parents, their schools, the system – but they never accept responsibility.”
He said 75% of the cases that come before him are related to drugs or domestic violence.
On the positive side, Figueroa notes improvements in the legal system, such as laws providing greater protection to domestic violence victims and efforts to make the community better informed about the extent of the problem.
Another improvement, he said, has been greater efforts to make the public better informed about how the legal system works.
Figueroa said he decided early on that he wanted to stay in Somerton, the city where he was raised, to carry on his judicial career.
“I had options of going to work in Yuma, to Tucson and one time to Flagstaff, but I stayed because I am from here, and I thought I could help people more than by going to a bigger court.”
While he will be retired, Figueroa said he plans to stick around awhile longer to help the new municipal judge get settled in the post.