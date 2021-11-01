SOMERTON – The annual outdoor party that celebrates corn as a food product will have extra meaning Saturday for residents who have been waiting for the construction of Somerton’s own high school.
The Somerton Corn Festival will be paired with the groundbreaking ceremony for the campus to be built by the Yuma Union High School District.
The festival, featuring live music, a car show and food booths serving up corn dishes, is set to start at 11 a.m. on Main Street, with the district and city officials and others slated to turn over shovelfuls of dirt at 2 p.m. in the ceremony at the school site at Cesar Chavez Avenue and Jefferson Street.
The campus, financed with about $25 million in bonds approved by the high school district’s voters in 2015 and with funds from the state, is scheduled to be completed in time to open its doors to students in August 2023.
The construction follows years of lobbying for the campus by Somerton, whose kids up to now have commuted or been bused to Yuma to attend Kofa and Cibola high schools.
“It will be a special day for us and the entire community,” said Somerton City Councilwoman Martha Garcia, a member of the organizing committee for the festival. “It took a lot of persistence for (the groundbreaking) to take place and we will continue supporting the students even after the school has opened.”
Both events will take place on the same day could be seen as fitting, given that the festival serves as a fund-raiser to pay for extracurricular activities for students of the new high school.
The festival will include music performances beginning at 12:30 p.m. by the Side Hustle Band from Yuma, followed by the Big Boss Band, a blues and rock band from Yuma, and Rural, a norteño group from the area.
The headlining group will be Los Humildes, a Latin Grammy-nominated norteño and grupero band from Modesto, Calif., that has played and recorded since the early 1970s.
Other attractions include kids’ rides and a classic car show hosted by the Mi Vida Car Club.
While school construction takes place, the city will pursue development on an adjacent parcel of an athletic complex that will be shared by student athletes and residents of the city.
The public is invited to the groundbreaking ceremony as well as to the Somerton Corn Festival.
For more information about the events, visit the Facebook page of the Somerton Education Inc.-Corn Festival Committee, or call 928-655-0861.