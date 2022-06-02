SOMERTON – Children here will have another option for summer recreation this month when the city debuts the Somerton Summer Camp.
The first-ever recreational program for kids between the ages of 6 and 12 is slated to kick off June 13, taking place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon until July 1.
The site for the Somerton Summer Camp is the city’s Community Center, which recently was equipped with air-conditioning to allow for continued use by the public during the hottest months of the year. The center, which doubles as a gym, is located 805 W. Main St.
“The idea is to keep children active in the summer,” said Jesus Meza, Somerton’s parks and recreation director. “We’ve spent time planning the camp and now that we have air-conditioning in the gymnasium, it’s the ideal time. There is always a need for these types of activities in Somerton.”
Activities that will be part of Somerton Summer Camp include track and field events, indoor soccer, dodgeball, volleyball, kickball, basketball, hockey, and arts and crafts.
Meza said he hopes the program will have appeal for kids who typically are not physically active.
“We are seeking how the childhood obesity is growing as a problem, and we know that physical activity is the best tool to fight that. We want to promote an interest in some sport to kids, so that they come to take advantage of the (athletic) leagues that we have in the city.”
The program will also host guest speakers on a range of topics of interest or importance to youths. Meza said the city is extending an invitation to any organizations or agencies that would like to contribute speakers.
The program can take up to 50 children, who can sign up at a cost of $45 each until June 10 or until all slots are filled.
For more information about Somerton Summer Camp, people can call 928-722-7384 or send an e-mail to josuerodriguez@somertonaz.gov.