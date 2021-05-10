SOMERTON – A federal grant for $30,000 will allow the Somerton Parks & Recreation Department to replace exercise equipment in the city’s senior center.
The grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development divison will go for the purchase of low-impact treadmills, stationary bikes and other items to replace equipment that Parks and Recreation Director Jesus Meza said is either obsolete or not working.
The money will also pay for two therapeutic massage chairs for the center that serves nearly 74 seniors.
Meza said the city applied for the grant with the help of U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva’s office. He said the money will be used to purchase the equipment before the end of the fiscal year on June 30.
The city has slated a May 17 reopening of the senior center, which has been closed for more than a year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The new exercise equipment is scheduled to be in place two months after that.
The city is seeking a separate grant of $18,000 from the USDA to replace kitchen equipment used in the senior center to prepare meals for elderly clients. Meza added.
During the closure of the senior center, funding provided by the Western Arizona Council of Governments has help the parks and recreation department to deliver meals to the elderly in their homes, he said.
A recent benefit golf tournament hosted by the city raisded $2,800 that will help pay the cost of recreational programs provided in the senior center, he added.