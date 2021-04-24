SOMERTON – The Somerton Library his helping its patrons access wireless internet services in the convenience of their own homes.
A grant has allowed the Yuma County Library District to acquire five wi-fi “hotspots,” or portable devices that can be checked out from the library to access internet without cable.
The Somerton Library was one of 20 recipients around the nation of funds through Community Connect: Digital Access at Home, an initiative of the American Library Association and Capital One to provide internet services and financial education to customers of rural libraries.
The library district is also using the money to present a series of four virtual presentations to help Spanish-speaking residents get started in online banking, said Brenda Cervantes, the district’s grants and special projects coordinator.
The first two of the Spanish videos were presented recently and the next two will be presented Tuesday and Thursday at 4 p.m.
Residents who want to register for the free videos can do so by calling the library district at 928-373-6481.
The topics of the video are as follows:
• Tuesday: “Comenzar a usar los servicios bancarios por internet” (“Beginning to Use Online Banking Services”)
• Thursday: “Administre su cuenta por internet” (“Manage Your Online Account”)
Cervantes said all four videos are being taped and will be posted on the library district’s website, for access by the public.
The previously presented videos were:
• “Los beneficios de servicios bancarios por internet” (“Benefits of Online Banking”)
• “Seguridad y protección en los servicios bancarios por internet” (“Safety and Protection in Online Banking”)
Cervantes said the Verizon wireless internet devices can be checked out for two weeks a time from the Somerton library by anyone 18 or older with a library card.
The Somerton Library, 240 Canal St., already offers wi-fi internet service on its premises, Cervantes said, but the devices give patrons the option of accessing wireless internet in the privacy of their homes.
The units, she said, can be used “to access telemedicine, for children learning at home and pretty much for whatever people want.”
“We are so proud to be selected from a pool of more than 170 applicants to bring Community Connect to the Somerton Library,” said Lisa Mendez, the district director. “We encourage people to check out a Wi-Fi hotspot. We are also excited to offer resources on online banking and money management to our community during a time when it is much needed.”