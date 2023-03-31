SOMERTON 1 (copy)

Seen here are solar panels in place at the Somerton Public Safety Building. The council is weighing a proposal to allow a private company to install and operate new panels for the city.

SOMERTON – The city of Somerton is looking at a proposal to turn over ownership and operation of its solar panels to a private company to reduce the city’s electrical bill.

The city installed panels at the sites of the Public Safety and Public Works building at at its sewage treatment plant in 2012 to generate electricity for municipal offices, reducing the city’s overall power bill.

