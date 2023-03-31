SOMERTON – The city of Somerton is looking at a proposal to turn over ownership and operation of its solar panels to a private company to reduce the city’s electrical bill.
The city installed panels at the sites of the Public Safety and Public Works building at at its sewage treatment plant in 2012 to generate electricity for municipal offices, reducing the city’s overall power bill.
But the project did not live up to expectations. GreenVolts, a California company that installed the panels, later went out of business, and the amount of savings fell below projected as the city struggled to maintain a system of panels that has since mostly fallen into disrepair.
At a recent work session, the council heard a proposal from SOLON Corp. to replace the rotating panels with a series of fixed panels that, according to the presentation, could lead to $84,835 in savings in the first year.
“The proposal is to take out the current system and put in a new one, and instead of the system belonging to the city, SOLON would be the owner and would maintain it and would guarantee a certain amount of production of electricity,” Mayor Gerardo Anaya said.
SOLON Corp. provides photovoltaic solar systems to commercial and other clients around the Southwest. Previously it installed systems for the city of Yuma and Yuma County government buildings.
Anaya said in any case Somerton will seek a second technical opinion of the SOLON’s proposal before making a decision on it.
“They tell us they are going to provide savings to the city, but we on council want to hire an independent consultant to look at that model and tell us if what they are presenting to us is feasible,” Anaya said after hearing SOLON’s presentation.
With GreenVolts out of business, the city lacks not only the technical support to maintain the current system but is left with an outstanding debt of nearly $500,000 from a state loan that financed part of the cost of the original panels, Anaya said.
The advantage of the SOLON proposal, he said, is that the city would not have to allocate money for the new panels and would have no responsibility for their maintenance or repair.
“We don’t want what happened to us to happen again. Now we wouldn’t have the responsibility or the investment. If it doesn’t work, we don’t lose anything.”