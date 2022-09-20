SOMERTON – The Somerton City Council is slated to decide next month whether to increase the city’s trash collection fee, as recommended in a study earlier this year.
The council recently instructed the city to publish a notice of intent to raise the trash collection rate following a public hearing on the issue scheduled for Oct. 4.
The rate would go up from $16.33 to $17.64 under a recommendation by a consultant to city, Wildan Financial Services.
The rate has not changed in 13 years, and Wildan recommended the increase to make trash collection pay for itself. The revenue raised by the rate annually falls nearly $160,000 short of the actual cost of the service, forcing the city use money from its general fund to cover the shortfall.
Mayor Gerardo Anaya added that the rate increase would also provide funds for periodic replacement of aging trash collection trucks.
“They are prognosticating that the trash trucks are going to have to be replaced every eight or nine years, and this is going to help us have money to do it,” he said.
“This year some of them broke down, to the point we were asking for trucks from other entities. We don’t want that to happen again.”
The public hearing on the proposed rate increase is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Oct 4 at Somerton City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
If approved at that time, the rate increase would take effect Nov. 1.