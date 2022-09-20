SOMERTON (copy)
A trash collection truck makes the rounds in Somerton, where the city council is looking at increasing the collection fee to make the service more financially self-sufficient.

 PHOTO BY CESAR NEYOY/BAJO EL SOL

SOMERTON – The Somerton City Council is slated to decide next month whether to increase the city’s trash collection fee, as recommended in a study earlier this year.

The council recently instructed the city to publish a notice of intent to raise the trash collection rate following a public hearing on the issue scheduled for Oct. 4.

