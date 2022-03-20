Somerton City Hall is considering hiking trash collection fees over the next five years to cover a deficit incurred by the city in providing the service.
The additional revenue generated from the increases would not only make the garage collection a financially self-sufficient service but would allow for replacing aging trash collection trucks over the the next decade, city officials said.
Under one proposal recently presented to the Somerton City Council by the city’s consultant, Wildan Financial Services, the basic fee for collecting up to two cubic yards of refuse from residents would increase from $16.33 to $18.28 in April, and would increase to $27.11 by January 2027.
For commercial customers, the basic collection fee would increase from $67.58 at present to $75.69 in April and then up to $112.18 in five years.
Under a second proposal, fees would take a smaller jump, increasing to $25.90 for residential customers over the next five years and increasing to $107.18 to business customers over the same period.
Somerton increased its water and sewer fees three years ago to make those services pay for themselves, but the city has not raised trash collection fees since 2009.
“Over those 13 years, the overal cost (of garbage collection) has increased almost 50% and the rates are the same,” Dan Jackson, Wildan’s vice president, told the council. “That’s one of the reasons you are seeing the rate plan that we are presenting.”
Czarina Gallegos, Somerton’s finance director, said the city has incurred a $160,000 deficit in the trash service.
The council stopped short of adopting any of the proposals, instead asking for more detailed information about service costs with the goal of reducing some of the shortfall through savings.
“Since 2009 there have been no increases, so we have to do it, but we have to be responsible in looking at the costs that they are reviewing and whether those costs should be there or not,” said Vice Mayor Miguel Villalpando.
Part of the revenue from the increase revenue would go to cover the cost of replacing two trash collection trucks at a cost of $360,000 each. One of the two trucks is already due to arrive in the coming weeks, replacing a truck the city is currently leasing.
The second new truck would replace a truck purchased in 2005. The average garbage truck has an average service life of 10 years, Somerton Public Works Director Samuel Palacios said.
Council members instructed the consultant and city staff to look into the possibility of discontinuing trash collection service for business as a way to help cut costs, or shifting a portion of the cost of commercial service to residential ratepayers.
In any case, a rate increase is inevitable, given that it has been postponed so long, city officials said.
“It’s a little difficult to imagine that we are operating in the red,” Councilman Juan Castillo said. “We need to to look at it and make sure that the service is self-sufficient, and not taking money from other funds” to subsidize trash collection.
Villalpando said the city has no deadline for acting on the recommendations in the rate study, adding that city officials will look at options for minmizing any increases that take place.
Jackson warned that if the city does not adopt a rate increase by 2026 at the latest, the city could have trouble sustaining the trash collection service.