SOMERTON – This city is preparing to expand its water distribution system to meet the needs of new and future development.
The city will open a new well, install pumping equipment, and build a new treatment plant and new water storage tank.
“We know that new residential developments are coming north of the high school and will need a more water system capacity there and on the west side of the city,” said Samuel Palacios, Somerton’s public works director. “We are starting the design work for the project.”
He was referring to the high school the The Yuma Union High School District is building on a parcel north of Main Street and west of Cesar Chavez Avenue, on the west side of the city. Next to that the city is planning to build a multi-use park and athletic complex that will serve both students of the school and the public. Those two projects, in turn, are expected to be magnets for future residential and commercial development nearby on land traditionally used for agricultural purposes.
The Somerton City Council recently approved a $148,800 contract with James Davey and Associates of Yuma to perform the engineering and design work for the expansion of the water system.
Palacios said the cost of the expansion will be in the seven figures and that work will take place in phases. The storage tank alone could cost around $1.5 million.
Impact fees charged to new developments will pay for the work over a number of years, Palacios said.
Meanwhile, the city recently refurbished one of its existing 1.2 million-gallon water tanks at a cost of more than $600,000, and is slated to begin similar work on a second tank by April.