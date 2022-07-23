SOMERTON – The mayor and city council members will get a 25% pay increase during their next terms of office.
The current council recently approved a resolution to raise by $150 the monthly salaries for the mayor and seven council members. The mayor currently receives $700 a month for serving in that post, while council members each collect $600 a month.
Under the resolution approved on the 4-0 vote, the raises will take place once the newly elected council members take their oaths of office.
That could be as soon as next month since the council races are largely uncontested. Mayor Gerardo Anaya has no opponent in his re-election bid, and there are only four candidates for three council seats, Eddie Lopez and incumbents Juan Castillo, Lorena Zendejas-Delgadillo and Miguel Villalpando.
City Attorney Jorge Lozano said the city code provides for mayor and council salaries to be raised by a resolution approved by a council vote. The effective date of the raises is deferred until the new council takes office, he said, to avoiding placing current council members in the position of granting themselves pay hikes.
The last time mayor and council salaries in Somerton were raised was in 2001, although the council in 2012 approved a resolution that deducts the pay of members who miss sessions.
“This is something that has been pending for a long time,” Castillo said. “This won’t be effective until a new council is elected. I think 20 years is too long (to wait to raise salaries), and with the time and effort that is required of a council member, it’s a good idea.”
Added Villalpando: “I agree. “It’s a lot of time and effort that you dedicate (to the council), especially if you take the office seriously. I still believe that the majority of what we do is because of passion for serving the community.”