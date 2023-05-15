SOMERTON – Five students of Somerton Middle School will put their knowledge of science up against their counterparts from across then nation the first week june in the National Science Bee.
The bee is a science-themed quiz competition in which elementary, middle and high school teams must correctly answers before a buzzer cuts them off.
The Somerton team is made up of Vianey Sauceda, Nailea Lopez, Iann Garcia, Albert Gonzalez and Riquee Gutierrez. They are advancing to the national competition hosted by International Academic Competitions in Alexandria, Va., after having won first place in the eight-grade competition in the state bee held recently in Phoenix.
This is the first time a team from Somerton Middle School will compete in the bee, which brings together teams from around the nation that complete in different age divisions.
“This is something that is huge for us,” said Franciso Vasquez, a teacher at the school and the team’s coordinator. “At first the students were nervous, but I told them they had to have confidence in themselves and in their knowledge and preparation. Going to this type of competition where their mental agility and knowledge is put to the test is not easy.”
Garcia is excited to take part in what he believes will be a “great experience.”
“Being is the competiton is going to be a challenge,” he said “We had to prepare quickly and it was a little stressful, but it’s OK,” he said.
Guadalupe Polage, principal of Somerton Middle School, said going to the nationals will be an academicly enriching experience for the team members as well as a reason for pride throughout the school
“I believe this will be a life less for our students,” she said. “Many of them don’t have that opportunity or have participated in something like that. This competition is not going to be easy. It consists of a variety of standards that they not only have to know but in which they have to be proficient.”
She said the school and the district have given their full support to the students’ participation in the bee.