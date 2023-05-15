SOMERTON MS 1 (copy)
Somerton Middle School students who will compete in the National Science Bee are (from left) Vianey Sauceda, Nailea Lopez, Iann Garcia, Albert Gonzalez and Riquee Gutierrez.

 PHOTO BY CESAR NEYOY/BAJO EL SOL

SOMERTON – Five students of Somerton Middle School will put their knowledge of science up against their counterparts from across then nation the first week june in the National Science Bee.

The bee is a science-themed quiz competition in which elementary, middle and high school teams must correctly answers before a buzzer cuts them off.

