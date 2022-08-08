SOMERTON 2 (copy)

acting somerton city administrator CARMEN JUAREZ has worked for the city for 18 years.

 Photo courtesy of City of Somerton

SOMERTON – Carmen Juarez, Somerton’s community development director, will also serve as the acting city administrator.

The Somerton City Council recently voted to name Juarez to succeed Jerry Cabrera, whose retirement as city administrator took effect Aug. 4. She will remain as interim administrator while the city searches for candidates to fill the seat permanently.

