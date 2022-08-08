SOMERTON – Carmen Juarez, Somerton’s community development director, will also serve as the acting city administrator.
The Somerton City Council recently voted to name Juarez to succeed Jerry Cabrera, whose retirement as city administrator took effect Aug. 4. She will remain as interim administrator while the city searches for candidates to fill the seat permanently.
Juarez has worked for the city for 18 years, the last 11 years as community development director. The community development oversees land use planning, redevelopment efforts in Somerton, and handles rezoning requests to the city.
“I consider myself a public servant, and this is an opportunity that council is giving me to continue serving the city,” she said.
“It is an opportunity to help so that the projects we have continue on course. The city is in a period of many projects that are already being developed and others that are to come, none of which we can allow to be held up.”
Those projects, she said, include the construction of a new elementary and new high school in the city, as well as new residential development on the city’s west side.
Juarez said Saul Albor, land use planner for the city, will serve as acting community development director while she fulfills Cabrera’s job.
The city is currently accepting applications to fill the city administrator position permanently.
Cabrera is one of four high-ranking city officials to leave. Fire Chief Paul De Anda retired in June, and Parks Director Jesus Meza and Public Works Director Samuel Palacios also have left their positions.