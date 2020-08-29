SOMERTON -- This city is offering grants to small businesses that had to shut their doors or cut back hours earlier this years as part of restrictions imposed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Somerton City Council recently voted to set aside $100,000 for a program that will provide grants ranging from $1,500 to $7,500 to businesses. The money comes from federal funding the city received through the CARES Act approved earlier this year by Congress and signed by President Trump.
"There are businesses such as barber shops, bakeries and others that had to close in March because of the pandemic and have had losses," said Hector Tapia, Somerton's economic development director. "Those types of businesses can take advantage of these grants. They aren't in big amounts, but it is help that they can use."
Grants will be awarded to businesses in the amounts of $1,500, $2,500, $5,000 or $7.500, depending on the type and size of the business.
As part of the grant program, the council approved an agreement with Local First Arizona, a Phoenix-based foundation, to process applications for funding submitted by Somerton businesses.
As soon as Thursday, the city will launch a internet page where businesses will be able to file their applications, either in English or Spanish, Tapia said. Once the applications are approved, businesses will receive the funding within 10 days, he said.
To qualify for the grants, applications must have an active business license with the city dating back to before March 14, must have fewer than 25 employees and must operate within Somerton city limits.
Other businesses in Somerton that can qualify for the grants, said Tapia, include beauty and nail salons, restaurants, gymnasiums and therapeutic massage businesses.
"This will inject money into the economy and really help local business people to continue operating in the city," Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya said.
For more information about the grants, businesses can call the Somerton Economic Development Department at 928-722-7390.