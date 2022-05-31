SOMERTON – Skateboarders now have a place of their own in this city to practice their pastime.
In a formal ceremony Thursday, Somerton officials inaugurated the city’s new skate park, located in Joe Muñoz Park at 245 Fern St.
Built at a cost of nearly $239,000, the skate park incorporates features suggested by skating enthusiasts and other residents during a series of meetings.
Gabriel Vasquez, a professional skateboarder from Somerton, appeared at the ceremony, praising the city for creating a facility the provides the “flow” needed by skateboarders to acquire consistency in their performances.
Vasquez played a key role in the park’s development, bringing together skateboarding enthusiasts to contribute their suggestions in the design of the park.
The park also is open for use for BMX bicycle racing. It is open for use daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. It will be open until 9 p.m. during the winter.
The city previously added a water fountain and basketball court as amenities to Joe Muñoz Park, prompting skateboarding enthusiasts to ask city officials to create a skate park there as well. The city responded to those appeals.
“Initially ramps were planned,” Mayor Gerardo Anaya said. “They saw that as being good, but they asked for more. We listened to them and contracted with Nicklaus Engineering to design it with their suggestions in mind.”
Jesus Meza, Somerton’s parks and recreation director, said the next and final addition to Joe Muñoz Park will be construction of a court for futbol rápido, a smaller version of soccer.
Apart from amenities at Joe Muñoz Park, the city is planning for construction of a multiuse center where youths can take classes in boxing, karate and mixed martial arts and take part in other city-sponsored recreational activities.