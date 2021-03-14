SOMERTON – Somerton will reopen its parks to the public on Monday to be consistent with the previous decision to resume in-person learning in the city’s elementary schools the same day.
The move takes effect on the one-year anniversary of the city’s adoption of an emergency declaration on March 16, 2020, that provided for the closure of parks and other city-owned recreational facilities as part of measures aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.
Effective 5 a.m. on Monday, children and adults can use playground and exercise equipment in Main Street, Joe Munoz and Council Avenue parks and in stormwater retention basins that serve a dual purpose as parks.
Earlier this month the governing board of the Somerton Elementary School District voted to resume in-person instruction in the five schools beginning Monday
“We have always been in conversation with the Somerton school district and we have decided that it is important that the two functions, education and recreation, be connected,” Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya said. “So we decited to open (recreational facilities) at the same time that the city’s schools are going to reopen.”
The reopening comes as COVID-19 infection rates in the area drop and as the coronavirus risk level in Yuma County falls to the moderate range, based on benchmarks set by the Centers for Disease Control.
Somerton officials also said the city plans to reopen its gym on March 22 to the public for recreational programs that include hockey, dodgeball, table tennis, basketball and volleyball.
Later on, said Somerton Parks and Recreation Director Jesus Meza, the city plans to begin recruiting participants for summer programs, including swimming and athletic leagues.
However, the city will continue to suspend rentals to the public of ramadas at the parks, as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at outdoor parties.
The lifting of the emergency order also will allow for folkloric, guitar, hip hop, boxing and zumba classes to take place in the city’s cultural center.
City officials said the recreational facilities will be regularly disinfected, but Anaya appealed to visitors to wear masks whenever social distancing is not practical.
“We are opening up, but that doesn’t meal there are no risks,” Anaya said. “We keep seeing the pandemic numbers, and the public needs to help out by observing recommended measures to mitigate it.”
For more information about use of city parks, the public can call 928-722-6710.