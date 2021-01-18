SOMERTON – The 10th anniversary of this city’s celebration of pets and pet ownership will be scaled back next month because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Petpalooza previously featured such events as chihuahua races, pet contests, a petting zoo, food vendors and live music, but the calendar for this year’s celebration is limited to canine rabies vaccinations and licensing.
The 10th annual Petpalooza is scheduled for Feb. 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Council Avenue Park, located at 801 N. Council Ave.
“This year, because of the situation with the pandemic, we won’t be able to have the traditional festival with contests and other activities that bring together the community,” said Brissa Garcia, special events coordinator for the city of Somerton. “There are only going to be two booths open (for vaccinations and licensing).”
In one of the booths, the Humane Society of Yuma will operate a low-cost rabies vaccination clinic, with fees of $25 to $30 for shots. In a separate area of the park, dog owners can get licenses for their pets.
People who come to the park for those services are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing, and to remain there no longer than necessary.
“We hope that next year to go back to having a traditional event for the community,” Garcia said. “We know there are many people who like pets and that a lot of people like the Petpalooza festival.”
For more information about Petpalooza, call 928-722-7394.