SOMERTON – The city of Somerton will host 14 festivals and other fun events for the public over the next year, including some new ones and some that were canceled the past two years because of the pandemic.
New on the list of events approved by the Somerton City Council will be an off-roading event in October and the Lucha de Mayo, which will celebrate Cinco de Mayo.
Among the popular events suspended by COVID-19 but slated to return in 2021 is the Somerton Tamale Festival, which annually draws tens of thousands of people from around the region to Somerton’s Main Street to savor traditional Mexican table fare and enjoy live music.
“Most of the events are organized (by City Hall), and there are some the city will participate in as a sponsor,” said Brissa Garcia, Somerton’s special events coordinator. “The idea is to have events for the entire family, in which there’s something for children, adults and seniors.”
First on the calendar for the 2021-22 fiscal year will be the city’s first off-roading event slated for Oct. 2. The city has earmarked $20,000 for the event, which Somerton officials hope will attract 15,000 visitors.
On a still-undetermined date in the same month, the city plans to take part with Yuma, San Luis, Ariz., and San Luis Rio Colorado in the Binational Bike Ride that begins in Yuma and ends across the border.
In November the city will sponsor two events canceled in 2020, the Corn Festival on the 6th and the Josefina Yepez Walk Against Cancer. The date of the walk, a fund-raiser to help cancer patients with household bills, has yet to be set.
The tamale festival, of which City Hall is a sponsor, is organized annually by the El Diablito chapter of Arizona State University alumni. It is scheduled Dec. 18, the Saturday before Christmas, giving families time to purchase tamales for the holiday season.
Also planned that month on dates to be determined are the lighting of the city’s water tower and its Christmas parade.
Feb. 5 is the date of Petpalooza, an annual festival hosted by the city to promote pet ownership and proper care of animals. Then on March 5, the city will celebrate its anniversary in the Somerton Greater Days festival.
Because of the pandemic, Somerton Greater Days was canceled this year, while Petpalooza was scaled back.
On March 15 the city will celebrate the Day of Memory, honoring survivors of COVID-19 and recognizing emergency and medical care workers who aided victims of the coronavirus.
Other planned spring events hosted by the city are the Day Glow golf tournament, a fund-raiser to benefit the Somerton Senior Center, and the Dia del Niño celebration hosted with the Somerton Library.
The Lucha de Mayo event on May 5 will observe a Mexican holiday that marks that country’s defeat of the invading French army in the Battle of Puebla in 1862.
The calendar of events for 2021-22 concludes with the 4th of July celebration.
The total cost of the events is expected to exceed $100,000, and Garcia conceded that some may have to be scaled back depending on how much money is earmarked for them in the budget for the new fiscal year.
The number of cases of COVID-19 trending downward throughout Yuma County, the city feels confident to go ahead with previously canceled public events, Garcia said.
Earlier this month, the city hosted a Cinco de Mayo celebration during which residents with prior appointments could get vaccinated for COVID-19.
“Eighty percent of residents of the (Somerton) are already vaccinated, so we can do events with the public. With the vaccination event, we could se that people are taking precautions and maintaining social distance, and we know that will be the case in the future events.”