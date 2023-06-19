The city of Somerton plans to set aside money in next year’s budget to give police officers and firefighters more competitive wages and to complete development of a city-owned commercial center on the west side of the city.
Under a proposal presented to the Somerton City Council at a recent session, salaries for uniformed police officers would go up between 1.04% and 1.15% in the 2023-24 fiscal year that starts July 1, while pay for firefighters would go up 1.20% to 1.37%.
“We want to get as close as possible in salaries to the city of San Luis,” Somerton Cocopah Fire Department Chief Javier Hernandez said. “We know that Yuma will offer a higher salary, but we at least want to get as close to San Luis as we can.”
In recent years, the Somerton department has lost 13 of its personnel to the Yuma Fire Department, five to San Luis and another seven to the Yuma Proving Ground’s fire department.
The city tentatively plans to increase the total amount allocated for police salaries from $1,042,598 at present to a little more than $1.2 million in the new fiscal year, and increase the amount for fire department employees from $814,237 to $933,549 in the new year.
Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya said the county gave instructions to the city administration to make funding for pay increases for police and fire department employees and to wrap up infrastructure work in the Parkview Commerce Center priorities in the new budget.
The city has been developing the commerce center on the city’s west side with the goal of attracting new business and industry and, with that, more residential development.
The council also wants to give pay adjustments to other city employees as cost-of-living raises.
The council, however, will have to weigh those priorities with other proposed budget expenditures that collectively exceed the total revenue the city expects to take in in the new year by $1.1 million.
State law requires the council to adopt a balanced budget.