SOMERTON – In a nod to local interest in boxing, wresting and MMA, Somerton plans to build a gym for practitioners of the martial arts.
An area on the east side of the city’s Community Center on Main Street has been picked as the site for the 8,000-square-foot, air-conditioned gym to be built at an estimated cost of nearly $1.3 million.
Mayor Gerardo Anaya and other city officials unveiled the plans for the gym in a recent meeting called to solicit ideas for the proposal from trainers of area boxing and wrestling clubs.
“In a retreat (the city council had recently), we identified the need to have more activities for teen who are not participating in our athletic leagues, and in that conversation it was decided to design a site for mixed martial arts,” Anaya told the gathering.
Somerton City Administrator Jerry Cabrera said a gym for mixed martial arts is overdue, given that the city has produced wrestling standouts, among them members of the Moreno family who over the years have won numerous state high school titles, as well as some mixed martial arts fighters.
“The idea is for kids in the city to participate in all the sports, not just baseball, basketball or football,” Cabrera told the trainers. “We have a big groups of wrestlers, some boxers and we have had a couple of UFC champions from the city. It’s time to to move forward and give you support. This is your legacy and we want to continue it.”
Attending the session with city officials were Ernest Prieto, trainer with the San Luis Boxing Club; Jose Sanchez, trainer with the Somerton Powerhouse boxing club, and Jose Nuñez, wrestling coach at Somerton Middle School.
Prieto said he was excited to lend his help in making the gym a reality. “I was raised in Somerton and I am excited to collaborate in bringing to Somerton a good boxing program.”
The Somerton Parks and Recreation Department will oversee the addition to house the gym, while boxing, wresting and other mixed martial arts clubs that will use the gym will raise funds to equip it.
Cabrera said the city will soon begin the design and engineering phase of the construction of the gym.