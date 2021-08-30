SOMERTON – The public is asked to give blood Sept. 13 and 14 in Somerton to help out hospitals here and around the state.
The blood drive is being organized by the Somerton Police Department and Vitalant, a non-profit organization that collects blood for hospital emergency rooms, for cancer patients, for organ transplants and other needs.
“The police department is looking to help the community by making people aware of the importance of donating blood for others who need it,” Police Chief Araceli Juarez said. “It’s important that we join together, because those blood donations have helped and can help people in our community.”
The Somerton blood drive will take place both days at the city’s Public Safety Building, 445 E. Main St. On Sept. 13, people can give blood from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Sept. 14 they can donate from 1 to 5 p.m.
People who wish to give blood are asked to register in advance online at donors.vitalant.org, or by calling 1-877-258-4825.
Juarez said the people will be asked to wear mask when they show up to give blood, and said additional safety measures will be in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.