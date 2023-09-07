SOMERTON – Police officers here are training with the BolaWrap, a tool that restrains criminal suspects by tying them up in a cord.
The device, made by Wrap Technologies, launches a cord with hooks on both ends that wraps itself around the legs or torsos of the suspects.
“It shoots a Kevlar cord with points,” Somerton Police Chief Araceli Juarez said as she showed off the crime-fighting tool to the Somerton City Council recently. “It helps us to immobilize the subjects at the arms or legs to prevent them from fleeing or hitting or kicking.
“It is very useful for violent subjects with mental problems or who are under the influence of drugs, and it prevents them or the officers from getting injured” in a struggle.
Equipped with a laser light that allows it to be aimed more easily, the BolaWrap can be used on suspects at distances of 10 to 25 feet, she said.
Juarez said the points at either end of the cord can inflict a minor puncture wound similar to that of a needle on a suspect.
The Somerton Police Department has 47 of the tools and its police officers are training with them now with plans to begin using them on duty this month.
Juarez said use of the tool is recommended to police agencies by the Arizona Municipal Risk Retention Pool, which helps municipal governments manage liability.
The BolaWrap has become a sought-after tool following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer in 2020 and other cases of excessive force by police, Juarez said.