SOMERTON 2 (copy)

This map depicts Somerton’s master plan for west side development, including a new community center and lake. “This will be another step forward for the city,” Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya said. “It’s a project we have worked on for four years. We need places to offer activities to youth ... ”

 Map courtesy City of Somerton

SOMERTON – City Hall is beginning to design a multi-use community center.

The city council recently hired LAST Architects and J2 Engineering and Environmental Design to design the community center and a lake in the first phase of the city’s master plan for development on the city’s west side.

