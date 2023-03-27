SOMERTON – City Hall is beginning to design a multi-use community center.
The city council recently hired LAST Architects and J2 Engineering and Environmental Design to design the community center and a lake in the first phase of the city’s master plan for development on the city’s west side.
Saul Albor, Somerton’s community development director, said the two firms submitted a joint bid that was chosen among four bids submitted for the project.
The winning bids will design a 30,000-square-foot community center that will double as a shelter in times of emergency, next to which will be a lake covering 3.5 acres.
The community center and lake will be located on a city-owned parcel west of the Somerton’s high school under construction on Jefferson Street and north of the Parkview Commerce Center.
Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya said the community center will be made available to residents for various uses, among them youth boxing, wrestling, gymnastics and other recreational programs.
“This will be another step forward for the city,” he said. “It’s a project we have worked on for four years. We need places to offer activities to youth – the boxing program doesn’t have one, and we want to offer other activities like wrestling and gymnastics.”
The city initially planned to renovate its current community center, 805 W. Main St., but opted to build a larger facility on the west side, where Somerton’s future residential growth is slated to take place.
Anaya said the new community center will be large enough to double as a shelter for residents in times of emergency such as earthquakes or storms.
The lake, he added, will hold water that will be used to irrigate athletic fields at the future high school as well as a public park the city plans to develop in the same area.
The mayor said the design is expected to be completed during the next fiscal year that begins July 1, with construction slated to begin during the following year.
The city’s master plan for west side development covers a 35-acre area west of the high school and north of the Parkview Commerce Center.