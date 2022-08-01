SOMERTON – Somerton is hoping to take advantage of the economic benefits of the commercial port of entry by opening a road from the city to the border crossing.
The Somerton City Council recently earmarked $62,500 in city funds to pay for preliminary design for the project, with funds also being contributed by Yuma County.
The San Luis II commercial port of entry opened on the east of San Luis in 2010 as a gateway for tractor-trailers and other commercial traffic traveling between the United States and Mexico.
Somerton wants to establish a corridor from San Luis II north along Avenue E o the State Route 195, then north along Avenue D to County 18th Street into Somerton, where the road would link up with Highway 95 on Somerton’s east side, an area planned for future business and industrial land uses.
Before the opening of 195, the only state highway from the border to Yuma was Highway 95, which passed through Somerton.
But 195 enabled commercial traffic to bypass Somerton.
“This project has been under consideration for many years and now we are tryng to make it happen through conversations between City Hall and the county,” said Marlene Lara, Somerton’s economic development director. “It’s essential for public safety and for the future economic development of Somerton.”
The funds approved by the Somerton City Council will be used for design of that portion of the roadway that falls within the city limits. The cost of the design of the full length of the road is expected to reach nearly $275,000.
In May the city received approval of a $25,000 federal grant from the Economic Development Administration to apply toward the design, Lara noted.
There is still no timetable for construction of the road.