The proposed route of a road from the San Luis II port of entry in San Luis, Ariz., to the city of Somerton.

 image courtesy of yuma county

SOMERTON – Somerton is hoping to take advantage of the economic benefits of the commercial port of entry by opening a road from the city to the border crossing.

The Somerton City Council recently earmarked $62,500 in city funds to pay for preliminary design for the project, with funds also being contributed by Yuma County.

