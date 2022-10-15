SOMERTON – The monthly trash collection fee the city charges residents will go up by $1.31 in what will be the first in a series of increases over the next nine years to make the service pay for itself.
The increase, approved recently by unanimous vote of the Somerton City Council, will bring the rate to $17.64 per month, effective in January.
The vote comes after a consultant to the city, Wildan Financial Services, presented a study recommending phased increases to make the fees fully cover the cost of trash collection service. That last increase in the fee was 13 years ago.
Mayor Gerardo Anaya, noting the increase is less than originally proposed, will enable trash collection to become financially self-sufficient and allow the city to replace aging garbage trucks.
“I think we will soon be out of a deficit,” he said. “We are going to be in black numbers, have money to buy new trucks in about three years and no longer have to subsidize (trash collection) with the general fund.”
The city also has had to use money from its general fund to cover part of the cost of water delivery and sewage treatment but fee increases adopted in 2019 for those services are gradually making them more financially self-sufficient.
As part of the vote to raise residential rates, the city is discontinuing trash collection for businesses, which will have to contract with private companies for the service.
Under the plan adopted by the council, residential rates are slated to increase gradually to $25.28 by 2031.
Councilwoman Martha Gonzalez asked the council and administration to consider establishing a program to offer financial assistance to residents who struggle to pay the rate increases.