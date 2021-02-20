SOMERTON – Residents here are now getting recognized by City Hall for their efforts in planting gardens and sprucing up their front and back yards.
The city recently handed out awards to the inaugural winners of the Yard of Month recognition program, and the Somerton Parks and Recreation Department is seeking nominations from residents of upcominng recipients.
“It’s mainly an initiative of the parks and recreation commission, a program that is just beginning and one we hope will motivate residents,” said Somerton Parks Director Jesus Meza. “Here in the city there are a lot of families who like to fix up their yards with creativity and in a manner that stands out, and that is what we want to recognize with this program.”
The first recipient of the monthly honor was Maria Guzman, who was recognized in November for the desert landscaping she created in the yard of her home on Fern Street.
“I like plants, especially all those that don’t have to be watered much,” she said. “I have always liked greenery and to have beauty in my garden. It gives me joy to be seeing the plants, talking to them and nag them from time to time, and since now is not the time to go out much, it’s a good time to fix up the yard.”
Hector and Graciela Figueroa, also residents of Fern Street, won the award for January.
“Both of them worked for many years in the Gadsden School District,” Meza said of the Figueroas, “and now they are very dedicated to their family and maintaining their garden. That type of effort is what we want to recognize, (we want to recognize) the families who, in their homes, contribute to our work in maintaining a good image in the city.
“It does no good for us to push ourselves to keep our (city) parks clean and green if residents don’t help by doing their part at their homes,” Meza added. “I hope that the efforts of these families who are being recognized motivate others to do the same.”
Meza said any resident of Somerton can nominate a home for the award that the city plans to give out monthly.
Nominations for the Yard of the Month award can be submitted online at https://somertonprc.wixsite.com/home/yard-of-the-month.
For more information about the recognition program, visit the Facebook page for the Somerton Parks and Recreation Commission.