SOMERTON – The Somerton Parks and Recreation Department is recruiting teams of golfers for a tournament that will benefit the city’s senior center.
Teams of four golfers each will complete in two rounds of nine-hole golf on April 10 in the Day Glow tournament at the Cocopah Rio Colorado Golf Course, 220 N. Marshall Loop, in Somerton.
The tourney takes it name from the fluorescent balls used by golfers in the nighttime round.
The tournament is resuming after a three-year hiatus, says Jesus Meza, Somerton’s parks and recreation director.
“It’s an event that helps us to offer programs in the senior center,” he said. “Whatever we raise (this year) will help us reopen the center, probably in the summer.
The senior center, which closed in 2020 owing to the pandemic, needs new exercise equipment and furniture adapted for use by the elderly, he said.
The first round in the tournament is slated to begin at 3 p.m., followed by a meal offered golfers. A nighttime round will follow.
Entry fee per team is $250.
The winning team will collect $400 in prize money, with the second-place finisher receiving $300. The team in third place will collect $200.
For more information about signing up, contact Joshua Segura, 928-655-3073 or joshuasegura@somertonaz.gov, or Tom Holyk, 928-627-0057 or riogolf@cocopah.com.