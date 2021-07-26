SOMERTON – Hoopsters and volleyballers have a smoother, better-defined surface to play on now that the city has renovated the athletic court at Joe Munoz Park.
The city and the Cocopah Indian Tribe each kicked in funds to resurface and restripe the court, replace nets, install new scoreboards and lighting and replace the fence around the facility located at 245 Fern St., on the city’s south side.
The newly improved court was unveiled in a recent ceremony that brought together Mayor Gerardo Anaya, Cocopah Tribal President Sherry Cordova and other officials from the city and tribe.
Jesus Meza, Somerton’s parks and recreation director, said the court is open to the public for basketball and volley games and practices nightly until 10.
He said the court will serve as a venue for basketball and volleyball tournaments organized by the city, as well as can be used by youth leagues in Somerton for games and practices.
The court can also be used for Zumba classes the city plans to offer, as well as for special events staged by organizations in Somerton, Meza said.
Meanwhile, he added, work is wrapping up on the final design of a skate part that the city plans to building on the grounds of Joe Munoz Park.